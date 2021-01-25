Mystery Plant: This time-honored favorite is happy in sun or shade

Ferns, ferns — wonderful plants. Such an ancient group: they were around a long time before there were any dinosaurs.

Their and their relatives’ remains, fossilized, make up significant parts of the coal deposits around the world, and of course a good bit of the carbon in their plant bodies — too much, actually — is now floating around in the air, after having been variously combusted by humans.

Modern ferns commonly contribute to natural landscapes all over the world; some are tiny, and some are enormous — just think of the tree ferns, especially those of Australia and New Zealand. Many species are valuable for ornamental and garden use, and various species are edible: try eating some fiddleheads next time you get the chance.

You will remember from botany class that ferns have very interesting life cycles, and that they reproduce from spores. No flowers, no seeds. Just spores. These are produced, not too surprisingly, in tiny structures called “sporangia,” but don’t worry, we won’t go into all the gory details.