Mystery Plant: This shrub has big family of familiar woody relatives

Blooming occurs in the autumn, and each flower has five tiny creamy white petals. There will be a few stamens and two short styles. To me, the flowers are pleasantly fragrant, and the hundreds of flowers are irresistible to a variety of pollinators: honeybees, carpenter bees, flies, wasps, beetles and who knows what else. On a warm fall afternoon the blooming plants are abuzz with activity, and it makes a wonderful garden scene.

Winter comes. The flowers dry up and shrivel, but the young ovaries start to swell into green fruits. As the cold weather wears on, the fruits keep on swelling, and sometimes the whole panicle will get heavy enough to make the whole plant lean over. As long as it doesn’t get too cold, the fruits slowly darken, and by the end of winter will be black. So here is a plant suitable for the damp shady garden that has wonderful flowers, as well as fruits (which are no good to eat, by the way). If there is a downside to it, it may be that it sheds its dead leaves slowly, at least in my yard. But it’s easy enough to gather them all for your compost pile.