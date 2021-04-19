Mystery Plant: This showstopper reflects power of adaptability and resilience

The plant comes up from a crown of thickened roots, and in the spring produces two leaves (rarely only one), which are sort of oval, flat on the ground, smooth and bright green. The flowering stalk will emerge, bearing several flowers — maybe up to 10 on happy plants. Each flower has a prominent bract.

The three sepals are close together, forming a purplish-pink or maybe deep rosy hood, enclosing two petals, The third petal forms the conspicuous lower lip, which is white, and this is the place where the private parts of the flower are accessed. As with many other orchid species, the flowers, once opened, tend to last a relatively long time before fading and falling. Pollination results, after visits from long-tongued bees, in the formation of dry capsules — the situation with all orchids — each of which contains thousands of tiny seeds.

To someone not knowing better, orchids might somehow seem to have a delicate and vulnerable nature. Not so: orchids’ adaptations have allowed them to evolve in a wide variety of ecosystems across the world, including the Southeastern U.S. That said, many native orchids are declining in large part due to urbanization and habitat loss. So, if you see one, enjoy it where it is. Don’t pick it. In fact, please don’t pick any wildflowers.