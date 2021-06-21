Mystery Plant: This purplish powder blue charmer was a remedy for 'merry-galls'

Its leaves are spicy-fragrant, and compound, with five (sometimes seven) prominent leaflets, giving the foliage something of a marijuana “look.” (And no, our Mystery Plant is not even remotely related to cannabis.)

If you look closely, you’ll see that there are two leaves at each node of the stem, and thus opposite in arrangement. Flowers appear in the early summer at the ends of stems, from new wood, and they are quite lovely. The petals are fused, and usually colored a sort of powder blue, or purplish. The flowers are not particularly fragrant, but bees go berserk over them. Following pollination, small, rounded, one-seeded dry fruits are produced, these resembling peppercorns.

This species was for the longest time considered by botanists as part of the verbena family, and you may know this family for cultivated (or weedy) verbenas, Clerodendrum, and our native beauty-berry. However, recent, and very technical research suggests that many members of the verbena family, including our Mystery Plant have more in common with plants in the mint family. It may seem a small matter, but modern botanists are notoriously concerned about plants’ relationships — and sometimes this gets us in a bit of trouble, because it may mean changing the name of a plant.