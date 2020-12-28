Mystery Plant: This pine has a tall presence in Virginia

“Prick not your finger as you pluck it off.”

— William Shakespeare, “King Henry IV, Part 1”

Well, good luck with that. I’d recommend clippers if you really need one of these pine cones. Strong, stout clippers. (Wait —is it “pine cone” or “pinecone”?)

The seed cones, shown here from a mountaintop in northern Georgia, are equipped with a prominent spine on each scale, very sharp and bent, and these cones are no doubt the most fearsome of all the eastern pines. The cones take two years to mature — that is, before they are ready to release matured seeds. The cones themselves are massive and solid, tightly attached to the stem, and they frequently tend to be clustered in rings.

These cones remain on the tree many years after they have matured, with the seeds helicoptering themselves out and onto the ground, over the seasons. The cones are squatty and somewhat asymmetric, starting out shiny brown, but weathering eventually to a dull grey.