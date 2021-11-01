Mystery Plant: This native species boasts serrated, football-shaped leaves

Winter is still a long way off, but the leaves have been falling for several weeks now. Won’t be long before sweaters and jackets will be part of the morning routine, along with a steaming bowl of nice hot oatmeal (butter and brown sugar, please).

Autumn and the resultant winter seasons offer plenty of lessons from the world of botany. In general, plants respond to quite a number of environmental “signals” throughout the year. During the autumn, it’s the accumulated change of day length, which has many effects on plants — and of course, it’s cooling down, which is important in this way, too. Most plants have already begun a sort of slide into a quiescent period: not exactly “hibernation,” but similar. There are various ways of seeing these effects exhibited by the plants around us.

For example, many woody species (trees and shrubs) are deciduous — everybody knows this — and they lose all their leaves regularly. Evergreen species such as our Southern magnolia and American holly, of course, do not fall into this plan. Botanists like to tell us that late in the growing season, the physiology of the leaves of deciduous species is much changed. Their leaves are, in a sense, dispensable, and don’t need to be around any longer than one growing season. It’s sort of sad to see the leaves fizzle out in a colorful last fling and go away, but after they fall, there is something else for botanists to enjoy: twigs. (By the way, even “evergreen” trees eventually lose their leaves, a process lasting two or more seasons.)