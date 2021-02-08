Mystery Plant: This fungus among us has an affinity for manure

This particular fungus is widespread around the world, and it is indeed a true saprophyte. It “specializes” somewhat in colonizing — ahem — dung. And it is not really particular about what kind of dung: dog, cat, whatever. It is often seen on animal droppings in the woods, and you might encounter it growing below your bird feeder at which the birds make themselves comfortable. But it also can be found on non-dung decaying matter.

The production of tiny spores as a means of reproduction is common to all fungi, this one included. The slender, upright stalks are derived from its fungal threads within the substrate. The tip of the stalk will produce a globose sporangium, full of tiny spores. This species can be found doing its thing just about any time of the year, including winter. It is commonly used in laboratory settings to demonstrate phototropism; the growing stalks will bend toward light. Amazing.

Organisms such as this seem at best undesirable, and at worst, rather disgusting, and most people might find this organism somewhat revolting. On the other hand, it is a part of our natural world, and a marvelous example of interaction between plants (oops, I mean fungi) and animals. And, the very appearance of this thing around your yard, if you are lucky enough to have it, is cause for a little bit of show-and-tell.