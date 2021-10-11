Mystery Plant: This common fern is tiny, but it has an interesting story

It’s a fern, of course. This one is quite common in the Southeast, stretching north into the Ohio River Valley and New England and west to eastern Texas. It grows in rather unspecialized places, including fields and meadows, as well as shady or open forests, usually on the dry side.

It can handle a good bit of shade, so you can find it in the deep woods during a long hike, far from the parking lot. I saw it the other day on a shady floodplain at the base of a steep bluff along our Congaree River.

Now ferns are an interesting group of plants from a very ancient lineage, all of them vascularized, with plenty of water-conducting internal “plumbing.”

Ferns have vascular tissue in common with the gymnosperms (cycads, pines, cedars, cypress, etc.) as well as the flowering plants (orchids, roses, sunflowers, sand-spurs, etc.). But, ferns don’t produce any flowers, or for that matter, fruits or seeds. Instead, they produce tiny spores which act as their dispersal units. In a fern, spores are generally released from the plant out of specialized structures called sporangia, and after floating around in the air for a while, the spores commonly settle down on the ground somewhere and sprout. We are talking tiny here, with a resultant little plant that botanists call a gametophyte.