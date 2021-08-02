Mystery Plant: This charmer displays nature's comeback potential

The loading deck that I saw was filled with all sorts of native species, blooming like crazy: plenty of species of sedges (nutrush, beakrush, and Carex), meadow-beauties (Rhexia), skullcap (Scutellaria), seed-boxes (Ludwigia), milk-pea (Galactia), boneset (Eupatorium), purple ruellia, tickseed (Coreopsis) — and this little guy.

This native herb, blooming now, has some of the most brilliant orange flowers you can ever see. The individual flowers are very small, though, so you probably need your hand lens to see them up close. The flowers are a bit unusual, in that two of the five sepals (the parts of the flower just below the petals), which in most flowers are greenish and somewhat inconspicuous, are enlarged and brightly colored.

All the flowers tend to be congested into a rather dense head at the top of the stem, sort of like little drumsticks; this little plant usually isn’t much more than about a foot or so tall. A cluster of leaves will be found at the base of the stem. The roots, when fresh, will give off a sweet candy scent, something like wintergreen.