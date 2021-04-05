Mystery Plant: This aquatic beauty is related to many woodland favorites

This week’s Mystery Plant is a member of the philodendron family. It belongs to a genus containing only a single species, distributed in most of the eastern U.S. from New England through Kentucky and Tennessee, south to Texas.

It is a showy aquatic species, often spotted in big patches in slowly flowing blackwater streams or swamps, or at the edges of old rice fields near the coast. I’ve often seen it growing in beaver ponds. It is not a floating plant, as some aquatics plants are: this plant grows from massive rhizomes buried deep in the muck. The shiny bluish-silver leaf blades sometimes float, and sometimes stick up in the air. The leaves are a foot long (or more) and covered with thousands of tiny, pointed hairs that “repel” water; thus, the leaves are always dry. (Dribble some water on the leaves and you’ll see. The drops will dance around on the leaf just like mercury rolling around on a smooth surface.)

The flowering spike is bright yellow, with prominent reddish coloration below that. Unlike the other species in the family, our Mystery Plant lacks a spathe. After it finishes flowering, small bluish-green berries form on the spadix where the female flowers were.