Mystery Plant: This annual chooses a fluffy, airy way to distribute its seeds

Imagine that every person in the world had all of his or her natural life compressed into a single year, from start to finish. Talk about intense.

That’s what it is like for the plants that we call “annual” species — those that germinate from seed, then grow as much as they can from a (usually) rather fibrous root system, finally going into reproductive mode and producing a crop of seeds before drying up and withering away. Many of the garden favorites around us, such as cosmos, zinnia and marigold, are annuals.

The evolution of an annual life term in plants is a bit risky, because there is only one period of time — a single growing season — available to get everything done. For an annual plant, the overriding “goal” in existence is the formation of as large a crop of viable seeds as possible, these representing the next generation, and an untimely drought, flood, fire, or insect attack may ruin the seed crop. Now, plants that live for a number of seasons — the perennial species — have something of a luxury in not needing to be in such a rush. For them, if one particular growing season is not conducive to abundant seed production, that’s OK; maybe the next year will be better.