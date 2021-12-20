Mystery Plant: This American fruit packs antioxidants and holiday sentiment

Their matted stems are low and creeping, with dark, shiny evergreen leaves about an inch long, and the stalked flowers are produced on upright branches. Plants bloom in the summer: each flower has five, white, fused petals, with the free lobes flaring backward. The fruits are technically berries, containing a number of tiny seeds, and they are brilliant red when ripe. (Interestingly, one variety, from West Virginia, has bright green ripe berries.)

The plants have been cultivated since early in the 19th century, and a thriving industry has developed from their culture. Most of this industry is centered in Wisconsin, actually, but Massachusetts and New Jersey are also leading producers. At harvest time, the plots in which the plants grow are flooded, and the ripe fruits easily gathered as they float.