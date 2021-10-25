Mystery Plant: These deep blue flowers are small, but stupendous

I could be accused of featuring plants in the mint family too often, probably. It is definitely one of my favorite plant families. This week, we have yet another member, and I think you’ll agree that it is worth a thought or two.

This is a perfectly good member of what we traditionally call the mint family, or Lamiaceae. (An alternative name for the family is Labiatae, and you may see this in your wildflower guides, too. This is actually an old, classical name for the family, but “the moderns” want us to use the modern name. Harrumph. You can use either one, and people would know what you are referring to.)

First off: everything in the Lamiaceae is not “mint” — that is, the stuff that goes in your iced tea and has such a memorable aroma. The various species of true mint all belong to the genus Mentha. There are lots of other genera in the family, most of which contain species that don’t look anything like “mint.”