 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Progress is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by an anonymous donor that values the importance of journalism
MYSTERY PLANT

Mystery Plant: There's something corny about this grass species

  • 0

“I’m as corny as Kansas in August.”

Nellie Forbush in “South Pacific,” lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

Well, it’s not August yet, and this plant is not exactly corn. But it’s close.

This is a grass that you can see basically anywhere in the eastern U.S., from Florida and Texas well into the upper Midwest, southern New England, and way down into South America. It’s actually rather distinctive, I think, even as you are driving along the highway (pay attention to the speed limit, please).

The plants come up in big clumps, from rhizomes. The stems this time of year are tall and arching, often leaning over, sometimes up to nearly 9 feet tall. The leaves are dark green and, like many grass species, a bit scratchy. At this time of year, the plants are blooming, in their grass-like way.

All of the flowers produced by this plant are either male or staminate flowers (producing pollen), or female or pistillate flowers (producing ovules, from whence come the seeds, eventually). The flowers are always separated, but both can be found on the same individual; we botanists say that such plants are “monoecious.”

People are also reading…

In the case of our Mystery Plant, the stems will develop one to three terminal, stout spikes. Each spike will have pistillate flowers down below, and then a series of staminate flowers above them. If you look at these things closely, you will notice that all the flowers, whether pistillate or staminate, are deeply embedded within the tissue of the spike itself. The female flowers exhibit purplish or whitish, feathery stigmas to receive the pollen.

Staminate flowers have their prominent orange anthers hanging out, connected by delicate, threadlike filaments. After shedding their pollen, the staminate flowers dry up and get sort of scrunchy, and eventually fall off the spike. The pistillate flowers down below end up in a strung-out, bead-like arrangement, and they, too, during the autumn, will eventually all fall away from each other. Each pistillate flower is capable of producing a single grain. The fruiting grain, once falling away from the spike, is a bit odd, looking like a hard little kernel of corn, and a bit trash-can shaped.

This plant is in fact related to what Americans generally know as “corn,” that stuff that grows in the fields, which produces thick “ears” (specialized spikes of female flowers), as well as tassels above (where the pollen comes from). Genetically, it is similar to cultivated corn, and there is considerable evidence that it hybridized with a different Mexican species, long ago, to form the plant that we now call corn, or Zea mays.

Of course, our friends in Britain like to use the word “maize” for what we call “corn.” Indeed, the English word “corn” has been used for a very long time, and, in Britain, often refers to just about any kind of grass crop that produces grains.

This really is a handsome grass, its turkey-foot spikes sticking way up in the air. It’s fun to grow in your garden, too, although it can be a bit weedy, even though it’s a native.

Answer: “Gama-grass,” “Turkey-foot grass,” Tripsacum dactyloides.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 tips for summer backyard entertaining on a budget

5 tips for summer backyard entertaining on a budget

While you may never be on the Martha Stewart or Ina Garten level of home entertaining, there’ s no reason you can’ t aspire to these mega-hostesses’ easy, breezy entertaining philosophies. And while you’ re at it, you can aspire to host for less— making Friday night dinners or Sunday brunch for the friends you call family affordable, digestible and eminently enjoyable...

Embracing native plants doesn't have to be all or nothing

Embracing native plants doesn't have to be all or nothing

If the idea of changing your garden over to native plants sounds daunting, don't worry. It doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. Many gardeners these days are turning to native plants because of their importance in creating a healthy ecosystem for pollinators, wildlife and humans. Some people are removing lawns and non-native plants entirely to make room for the natives. But you can also take a more gradual approach and enjoy what could be called the new blended garden. That's a mix of native and non-native plants. AP writer Jessica Damiano says her garden is a blend that gets more native every year.

Let’s catch up with our readers

Let’s catch up with our readers

COMMENT: Your column from a couple of weeks ago was like the Marx Brothers’ bit from “A Day At The Races” when Groucho bought a racing form. He was informed that he also needed a breeder’s guide, a tip sheet, then a code book and a master code book to understand the Racing Form.

Ask the Builder: Lost building secrets that prevent wood rot

Ask the Builder: Lost building secrets that prevent wood rot

Hours before I began to write this column, I was backing my car into a parking spot at church. Just ahead of me was an older garage on the church campus that was being remodeled. New vinyl siding is being installed, and my guess is all of the trim is going to be wrapped in pre-painted aluminum coil stock.

Homeowner recommends whole house water shut-off valves

Homeowner recommends whole house water shut-off valves

Q: I just finished your article on water sensors and was disappointed you did not mention whole house water shut-off valves. I recently experienced water damage that required 90% of my wood floors to be replaced at an insured cost of about $55,000.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert