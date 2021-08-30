Mystery Plant: Showy red perennial likely pollinated by hummingbirds

The botanical easy-button has been pressed for this one. This is one of the most easily recognized of all American wildflowers. Whether you know it or not, you’ll surely be seeing red.

It is widespread over near all of the eastern United States, east of a line drawn somewhere between the upper Midwest and eastern Texas. It is seen in a variety of habitats, too: usually damp. It likes a mountain streamside, in the shade, but it also does well in freshwater tidal marshes near the coast. Otherwise, you can find it blooming away in bogs or damp meadows.

This species is a member of a rather large genus, with about 300 or so different species widely scattered around the world. Some of these species make great garden plants. (These species are more or less allied to the bluebells, which are collectively known as members of the genus Campanula, and most botanical treatments have them as members of the bluebell family. There is a considerable amount of controversy as to their accurate family placement; they may deserve recognition as their own, distinctive family.)

Our showy red Mystery Plant is a perennial, coming up from a leafy base. The stems on vigorous individuals may be 4 feet tall, or even taller, and smooth, or slightly hairy.