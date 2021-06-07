Mystery Plant: Shady swamp dweller tempts with delicate blooms

Yesterday, an early summer field trip — deep into a swamp not too far from the Savannah River.

It was almost noon, and the mixed clouds made it quite pleasant — not hot at all. Up on the high ground, it was open and bright, but as we scrambled down the bluff onto the bottomland, the swamp was still dark, with a dense canopy overhead.

Here and there, slanting sunbeams cut through the gloom and the golden spiderwebs, and occasional ghostly clouds of mist floated over the damp ground. It was easy walking around, due to low water, and we were far enough from any guts (or “sluices,” as my hiking buddy likes to say) that there was no need to be wading. Rather, plenty of downed logs, some quite rotten, offered obstacles, along with thousands of bizarre, tortuous knees of the cypress and tupelos. One would think it would be a perfect day for snakes, but we didn’t see a single one. (On the other hand, it was a pretty good day for the deer flies, which were starting to get happy.)