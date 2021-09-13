Mystery Plant: Scent evokes not bouquets, but baked potatoes

By the way, there are also plenty of attractive Allium species known for their garden appeal, and there are also a good many weeds: you might have “wild onion” (A. canadense) or “wild garlic” (“A. vineale) in your front yard. Or maybe both. These weeds sometimes grow together. Both have an oniony smell.

Our Mystery Plant is an allium, originally native to eastern Asia, most likely China. It is widespread now, easily cultivated just about everywhere in gardens. Below the ground will be narrow bulbs connected to rhizomes. The leaves are all basal, very smooth, hollow and somewhat flattened. The flowering stalk is totally leafless (as with all the other allium species), up to about 2 feet tall (maybe more), and the flowers appears in a single cluster at the top of this stalk.

Each flower is star-shaped, with six pointed tepals and six stamens. The flowers are mildly fragrant. After blooming, each ovary swells a bit into a three-compartmented capsule. The seeds are black. In our garden we have this growing in an old planter. Been there for years, and mostly neglected. But each early autumn it blooms like crazy. Very attractive.

Now you might be thinking that this essay and the photo are all about regular old chives — the kind that goes, chopped up, on your baked potato. Our Mystery Plant does resemble chives, but each of its flowers is on a longish, slender stalk. Even more distinctive is its odor: it has a very distinctive garlic flavor. Try some. Answer: “Garlic chives,” Allium tuberosum.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.