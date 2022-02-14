 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mystery Plant: Savor this delicate rose relative in slices

Mystery Plant

This week’s Mystery Plant isn’t the best choice for baking; plan on enjoying it raw, perhaps served with some cheese. You often will find it in a protective cover to guard it from bruising.

 John Nelson

“The flowers do for the most part come foorth in April, the leaves afterwardes.”

— John Gerarde, “The Herball or General Historie of Plantes,” London, 1597.

Today, another trip to the supermarket — and, of course, the produce section. Our edible and very fragrant Mystery Plant is the fruit of a small tree that botanists place in the rose family. It is very much kin to apples, and the flowers are anatomically practically indistinguishable, as are the fruits (except for the shape). However, several technical characters of the flowers and fruits keep apples and pears botanically distinct. And of course, you probably already know that our MP is some sort of pear. (At least, I think it’s apparent.)

In terms of human economy, food-wise, apples are surely way more significant as marketable items than pears. Apples belong to the genus Malus, whereas pears are members of Pyrus: both names come from classical Latin, wherein an apple tree was called “Malus” and a pear tree “Pyrus.” Apples are native to North America and portions of Asia and Europe, whereas pears are native to eastern Asia only (China, Vietnam, Laos). And yes, pears are harbingers of spring, generally blooming early in the season, probably earlier than John Gerarde’s “April.” After all, we’re down here in the South, not the British Isles.

People are also reading…

Our Mystery Pear is a bit odd in being shaped like a large softball, thus “spheroidal.” Most pears (certainly not all) exhibit a standard “pyriform” shape, narrowed near the base, or stem end, and swollen toward the tip, the blossom end. Its flesh is characteristic of pears in containing plenty of hard little “grit cells,” which are not found in apples, and which give that sort of gritty feel when you bite into one.

When ripe, these fruits are delicious when eaten raw, very sweet. The flesh is quite crisp, and tends to contain a lot of watery juice, and so the cooks usually avoid it when baking things. A better way to consume this sort of pear is sliced, and at room temperature, perhaps with some blue cheese and a small glass of sherry. The skin of the fruit is an attractive sort of bronze or gold, often finely spotted. Be aware that the fruits will bruise easily, and so care must be taken when transporting them. (They are sometimes sold embraced by a little protective wrapper.) As the ripe fruits are a bit pricey, and something of a delicacy, they make great gifts when off to someone’s dinner party. I understand that this is a common practice in Japan.

This pear is grown and marketed in California. It is usually grown from stems (scions) grafted onto a different, hardier species (the stock). In this case, the stock plant is commonly what we know as Callery pear. I’ll jump off the subject briefly and mention that Callery pear has several named cultivars, one being Bradford. Bradford pear makes a terrific stock plant, and is spectacular when blooming, and with nice fall color. Problem is, Bradford pear is terribly invasive. Some states (such as my own) are actually devising legislation that would ban its sale to the public.

Answer: “Asian pear,” “Nashi pear,” Pyrus pyrifolia.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

