Mystery Plant: Popular tree welcomes autumn in golden glory

The nuts are great for wildlife food, prized by deer and turkeys, as well as hogs. And of course, humans like to eat the fruits. It can be a bit of work extracting the meat from the shell, but the nut-meat provides for some pretty tasty dishes.

But this essay is mostly about those leaves. The trees are completely deciduous, losing their leaves, all of them, before putting on a new crop in the spring. The compound leaves are characteristic for the genus, featuring a stalk and a well-developed midrib to which a number of leaflets are attached. In the case of our Mystery Tree, there will be five leaflets (rarely more), and one of those five is at the very end of the midrib. The first two leaflets will be smaller, generally, than the distal three, and all of them are a bit football-shaped, sometimes narrowly so. The lower four leaflets tend to be a bit asymmetric, while the terminal leaflet is quite even on both sides.

All the leaflets will be finely toothed. This species is especially renowned for its brilliant gold-yellow autumnal foliage.

It’s a bit corny to describe the autumnal change in leaf color as a miracle; we scientists have come up with all the details concerning this seasonal change. Nevertheless, views of masses of fall color can be quite breathtaking, and if you’re a flatlander like me, you don’t need to go to the mountains to enjoy it.

Answer: “Pignut hickory,” Carya glabra.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.