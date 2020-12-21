Mystery Plant: Popular in dried arrangements, this choice doesn't live up to its name

Not all flowers are particularly beautiful and would never make it into a vase in your dining room or pinned somewhere onto your clothing. Generally, it is the big, flashy types of flowers that seem to garner most people’s interest.

You might think of these showy flowers as something of a liability to the plant, for they would get picked first. Whether endowed with big, colorful flowers or tiny dinky ones, most annual herbaceous plants, when finished with blooming, usually dry up and eventually disappear. But there are some herbs that retain their color and persist, seemingly forever. Many of these are equipped with dense coats of silky or woolly hairs on the stems and leaves, and, even after their flowers are long gone, offer an attractive view in nature — or even in your living room in a dried arrangement. Of course, I’m referring to the little plants around us called “everlastings.” This week’s Mystery Plant is one of the everlastings, and it is very common.

This plant is a member of the enormous sunflower family, and botanists have determined that it belongs to a specific “tribe” in that family that includes such things as the various cudweeds and trampweed, (which are definitely weedy), as well as the attractive wildflower called pussy-toes, and also pearly everlasting — the latter sometimes grown in gardens, and yes, used in dried arrangements.