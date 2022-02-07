Mystery Plant: Orchids don't have to be showstoppers to be lovely

We have quite a number of orchid species right here in South Carolina.

The showiest, most flamboyant flowers? Some will insist that they are the various orchid species. The orchid family truly is a giant group, easily the largest plant family in the world, considering the 25.000 (or so) known, named species. Orchids as a family cover the earth — almost. They are spread around the world in practically every conceivable habitat, frequently terrestrial, but also sometimes epiphytic (that is, attached to trees).

Many people think they occur naturally only in tropical rainforests; not so. They are indeed known from all but the coldest parts of the planet. Many are epiphytic, or growing on the branches of trees, but quite a large number, too, are terrestrial, at home on the ground. Orchids typically have sheathing leaves on the stems, which are alternating, one at each node. Many of them exhibit what we call “pseudobulbs,” from which new growth emerges; these pseudobulbs are much like the corm of a gladiolus.

Now, about those flowers. Orchids have evolved some extraordinary floral features to allow their pollination, frequently employing very specialized associations with insects.

There is a tremendous variety of flower shapes, but they all follow a basic theme: there are three sepals, no surprise there, and two “normal” petals, the third elaborated into a special structure called a lip, often more brightly colored than the the other parts. The fertile portions (stamens and pistil) are fused into what we call a column.

There are plenty of these species that don’t have big, showy corsage-quality blossoms. In fact, some of these species have flowers that are very tiny and inconspicuous. In the Southeastern U.S., there are plenty of different native orchid species, and some of these have relatively large, spectacular flowers. Among these striking orchids are the ladyslippers, grass-pinks, whorled pogonia, rosebud orchid, bog-rose and showy orchis.

Other orchids in our area have flowers that are a bit more modest. This week’s Mystery Plant is a species in the former.

You can find this orchid available in cultivation, marketed widely in greenhouses. But in nature, it is at home in the very southern end of Florida, including the Keys, as well as the Caribbean islands, and portions of Central and South America.

In nature, it is commonly epiphytic on trees in rockland hammocks. This species produces pseudobulbs that are short and compact, rounded somewhat like a clamshell, or a big silver dollar. The sepals and petals are long and skinny, hanging down, usually yellow. The lip and column will be situated above. This orchid is something of an oddball in not requiring any pollinators to reproduce. And, like so many other flamboyant orchids, it is an endangered species in the wild. The plant featured here is growing in Fakahatchee Strand State Park.

Answer: “Coin orchid,” “Clamshell orchid,” Prosthecea cochleata.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.