Mystery Plant: Not so fast, weed slayers; this bloom isn't what it appears

True or false — remember those quizzes in school? This week’s Mystery Plant is all about that. It is called a “false dandelion,” and to understand anything about it, one must know what a “true” dandelion is.

Both are members of the sunflower family, and their close relatives include lettuce, chicory and a bunch of other weedy things, all in the tribe botanists have named Cichorieae. True dandelion and “false” dandelion are easy to confuse at first glance, but with a bit of observation, they are very easy to tell apart.

The “true” dandelion that everybody (I hope) knows about is a plant with a taproot and basal leaves in what we call a rosette. The smooth, edible leaves are jaggedly toothed on the margins. Some imaginative French persons used to liken the teeth to those of a lion, and voilà — “Dents de lion.” So that’s where the English common name comes from.

When you pick a dandelion, look carefully for the milky sap that will ooze from the wound. This milky sap is characteristic of basically all of the members of the previously mentioned tribe Cichorieae, and, of course, dandelions — and our Mystery Plant.