Mystery Plant: Nettles can test your mettle, so stay vigilant

When The Scarecrow, the Tin-Man, and the Cowardly Lion finally got to the witch’s castle to rescue Dorothy, they probably had to crawl through this stuff. Perfect for a witch’s garden.

This is one of the various sorts of plants called “nettles,” most of which have achieved their notoriety from their ability to sting. The majority of the plants commonly known as stinging nettles are members of the nettle family, whose botanical name is Urticaceae (although maybe they should change it to “HURTicaceae”), and it is due to the presence of stinging hairs that they get their name.

These hairs may clothe the stems and foliage, and depending on the nettle species, may be quite abundant — and quite effective. Such stinging hairs are actually needle-pointed hollow tubes, most often with a rounded or bulbous base, and sometimes up to nearly 1/8 inch in length. When an unprotected arm or ankle (or whatever) brushes against one of these hairs, the sharp tip easily penetrates the skin, breaking open, and releasing an array of rather complicated compounds that cause itching and burning, sometimes severe. The stinging hairs may be of sufficient size to go through clothing, too.