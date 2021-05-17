Mystery Plant: May's flowers include a fragrant good-luck charm

“Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May.”

— William Shakespeare, “Sonnet 18”

May is my favorite month. I had to think about this for a while, and it was a close contest with April. But May seems to me a bit milder, and without as many storms (I could be wrong on this last part.)

Classes are over, we’ve been having graduations around here. The yellow jessamine and henbit are long finished, and the magnolias are now blooming. There’s a sort of sweet fragrance in the air on these quiet mornings and delightful evenings, with plenty of birds singing, and there’s a nest in every bush. Plus, there is a good mix of late spring and early summer flowers to study. Once we roll into June, it’s starting to warm up pretty seriously, and a large part of the landscape will be entering its “high green” phase — that is, not so many flowers to see, mostly foliage.

May boasts some of the prettiest wildflowers there are, and some of the most fragrant. This week’s Mystery Plant is a show-stopper in both departments.