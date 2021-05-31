Mystery Plant: Let the chips fall next to the fryer for this crispy wonder

They don’t often let me go to the supermarket to pick up anything, because I always end up spending too much time there. Not exactly buying stuff, but just looking at it and reading the labels. Sardines, wine, macaroni, roasted chickens, sushi, cheese, mustard (how many kinds can there be?), rice, grains, milk, hot sauce, candy, cosmetics, beach stuff, dog toys — it goes on and on.

But I went by myself the other day — still wearing a mask, although I’ve had my shots — and I’m coming up with a theory that modern grocery stores have two societal functions: satisfying our nutritional and everyday needs, as well as cheap indoor entertainment. In fact, I’m one of those lucky people who can spend hours looking at the stuff; it’s cheaper than going to a movie, after all. (And the floors are cleaner.)

For a botanist, the most interesting part of the grocery store is its produce section, of course. Wow. Figs from down the street, plantains from Guatemala and strawberries from Chile. Peaches from South Carolina (sorry, Georgia), persimmons from Asia and lychees from Australia. Beautiful fresh fruits and vegetables. Too much fun for a plant person. It’s like being in a garden. You never know what you might run into on your next trip.