Mystery Plant: Late-summer showpiece brings pink to the landscape

“The summer’s flower is to the summer sweet.

— William Shakespeare, “Sonnet 94”

Ah, late summer: hot and sticky; soft, fragrant mornings, with roiling storms darkening the afternoon skies, drenching our backyards, and bringing on evening symphonies of katydids and cicadas. It’s the time for sunscreen and bug repellant, and for plenty of fresh produce, iced tea, snow cones, lemonade and late sunsets. Maybe a final visit to the beach.

Everything must end, though, and there are signs that summer is slipping away. Before it goes, we can still enjoy some late-summer flowers.

This plant is one of about 20 fairly closely related species in the gentian family; they grow in Canada, the eastern U.S. and the western Caribbean. It includes both annual and perennial species, all with opposite leaves. The flowers in the genus tend to be very showy, and thus they are popular on wildflower walks.

Each flower has a green calyx with a short tube and five elongated lobes. The corollas are similarly equipped with a short tube, and then a number of very attractive lobes, which most people just refer to as “petals,” and depending on the species, these lobes may be white, pink or purple. Most species have five corolla lobes, while other species have 10 or 12.