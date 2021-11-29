Mystery Plant: Late bloomer charms humans with color, pollinators with food

There’s always something new to see, wherever you are.

The other day I went exploring around the neighborhood on the bike, here in Columbia, South Carolina, and found a real spectacle. Garden flowers, putting on a show, in late November? What’s it all about?

There are plenty of flowering plant species that wait until autumn (or even winter) to bloom. Of course, fall asters and goldenrods (as well as other members of the sunflower family) figure in to this equation, but right now they are basically at the end of blooming. Lemon marigold and several species of gentian (“bottle flowers”) like to bloom in the middle of winter, too.

Late bloomers, as they are, are probably able to capitalize on whatever pollinators happen to be in the area; we might expect that late-blooming species would be pollinated by just about any insect that still happens to be flying around. After all, most of the insects have begun a steep decline by late autumn.

Our Mystery Plant grows in the yard of a nice lady who told me all about it. Her husband bought the plants from a local nursery, and planted the separated rhizomes each in a different cinder block, and then lined them up near the sidewalk. They have been there for years now, she said.