Mystery Plant: Invasive aquatic plant poses a thorny problem

They are interesting little things, hard and sharp. Shaped sort of like the horns of a bull. But, of course, they come from a plant. And if you barefootedly step on one of these things, it will hurt. Ouch!

These are the oddly shaped fruits of a curious aquatic plant that is native to large parts of western Asia and the warmer parts of Europe. Because they are aquatic plants, and due to their odd shape, these little fruits have been termed "water chestnuts." And of course, that is a perfectly OK common name — because all common names are OK, in a sense. There are indeed no rules that govern common names for plants (or animals), and if you are a faithful reader of this column, you may remember the author's near-obsession (completely justified, of course) with scientific names.

Again, there can be only one scientific name, in a proper sense, for any plant. Common names, though, are completely up to the imagination (or lack of imagination) of whomever wants to talk about a given plant species in a vernacular way. And, more than one plant species, as in this case, can have the same common name. Here, the name "water chestnut" is also used for a completely different species (a sedge, actually), one that you can buy in cans at the supermarket — the sliced stuff that goes so well in stir-fry dishes or your winter tossed salad. So, I'm sure that you will agree with me that the best way to refer to plants is by their scientific names.