Mystery Plant: If you like this palm family member, eat to your heart's content

They look sort of like Vienna sausages (yum!) but of course they are not. I’ll have to tell you straightaway that they are “hearts of palm,” and they do indeed come from a palm tree.

The palm family (it has two equivalent botanical names: Palmae and Arecaceae), you will recall, is a big one, with nearly 3,000 named species.

They are perennial plants, commonly growing to be tall trees, or sometimes occurring as more shrubby plants. Some species are actually climbers, and rather viny. Palms occur widely around the world, especially in the tropics, but are also fairly well represented in temperate regions. (I’ll say quickly that here in South Carolina, a decidedly temperate place — climate-wise, that is — we have four native palm species.) The usefulness of palms to humans has been known since antiquity. In various cultures, different palm species have been extremely important as sources of building material, temporary shelters, fuel, charcoal, containers, fiber, clothing, oils, waxes, beverages, and especially as a food source. More recently, palms have increased dramatically in the horticulture business, and are now widely used as street trees and for landscaping accents.