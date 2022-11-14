 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MYSTERY PLANT

Mystery Plant: Golden glories come from different countries

“Winking Mary-buds begin to ope their golden eyes:

With every thing

that pretty is.”

— William Shakespeare, “Cymbeline,” Act 2, Scene 3

Where’s a Shakespeare scholar when you need one?

I think that maybe the Bard secretly considered himself a botanist, as his works are full of references to plants and flowers, and of course that’s a good thing. The problem is, and it is a fascinating one, is that we probably don’t have a totally accurate idea about some of the plants to which he was referring. And, of course, he was using the common names for plants at the time of the late 16th century — and then, as now, there were no standards for applying common names to plants.

Shakespeare, and all of his friends, would have known of “Mary-buds” that dotted the English countryside. The name “Mary-bud” would have referred to the Virgin Mary, and it probably wasn’t much of a nomenclatural journey to become “Marigold,” as the British plants in question have attractive yellow or golden blooms.

There are probably a couple of different species that Shakespeare could have been looking at. What we call today “corn marigold” is Glebionis segetum, and then there is “pot marigold,” which is Calendula officinalis — both of these native to the Mediterranean, and both of which should have been introduced into the British Isles by Shakespeare’s time. “Corn marigold” was actually a serious weed in places, while “pot marigold” surely was grown in gardens, as it is today, perhaps by you.

We moderns are very fond of “Marigolds,” too, but today’s concept of a marigold nearly always involves species that are native to Mexico, nut the Mediterranean, and the genus of these plants is Tagetes.

There are plenty of species as well as different named cultivars available, and they are easy to grow from seed as annuals or short-lived perennials. Flower color, depending on the species, ranges from bright gold to brick red. The plants have compound leaves with a number of narrow leaflets, and they often have a musky sort of pungence. The chemicals producing this odor are thought to have anti-nematodal properties, and so in today’s gardens, marigolds are often grown in rows next to tomatoes and other wonderful things.

This week’s Mystery Plant is a species of Tagetes, and can rightfully be called a proper “marigold” in the common name sense. This one is a perennial, and I’ve been able to grow it in my backyard. It’s native to Mexico and southern Arizona. It has rather tall branches, and forms a bushy mound. Its flowering heads, as you can see, are a brilliant gold, and in the afternoon sunlight are quite striking. Unless there is a breeze, you can pick up on that scent, too. The bees love it.

Some folks like to call it “Lemon marigold”, which is something of a mistaken attribution to its discoverer, John Lemmon, who discovered the plant in 1880. It was the great botanist Asa Gray who named it in Lemmon’s honor, in 1883.

Answer: “Mexican marigold,” “Lemmon’s marigold,” Tagetes lemmonii.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.org, call (803) 777-8196 or email nelson@sc.edu.

