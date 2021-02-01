Mystery Plant: Getting to the root of a famously zesty flavor

Q: Why would a mathematician want to grow cubical carrots?

A: To get square roots.

— A dad joke

Remember your botany class? If you were paying attention, you would have remembered from the root lecture how important roots are as plant organs, usually underground, for anchoring the plant, and for absorbing water and nutrients. And, of course, roots come in various shapes, often fibrous, or some enlarged and modified as well for storing water and carbohydrates.

A massive sort of such a storage root, oriented more or less vertically, is called a “taproot,” and you probably have some carrots, radishes or turnips in your refrigerator to serve as well-known examples of taproots. We have a taproot to discuss for this week’s Mystery Plant, and it is a pretty easy one to figure out, I think.

These are taproots from a plant that is a species in the mustard family, and native to eastern Europe, we think. It has been growing in gardens since antiquity for its perceived medicinal properties, and as well for its very real and distinctive, strong flavor.