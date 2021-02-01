 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mystery Plant: Getting to the root of a famously zesty flavor
0 comments

Mystery Plant: Getting to the root of a famously zesty flavor

  • 0
Mystery Plant

The taproot of this week’s Mystery Plant is a particularly good example of its value in the kitchen. The bark-like exterior of the root is generally peeled and then finely grated; it’s used raw, and often mixed with vinegar or sour cream.

 John Nelson

Q: Why would a mathematician want to grow cubical carrots?

A: To get square roots.

— A dad joke

Remember your botany class? If you were paying attention, you would have remembered from the root lecture how important roots are as plant organs, usually underground, for anchoring the plant, and for absorbing water and nutrients. And, of course, roots come in various shapes, often fibrous, or some enlarged and modified as well for storing water and carbohydrates.

A massive sort of such a storage root, oriented more or less vertically, is called a “taproot,” and you probably have some carrots, radishes or turnips in your refrigerator to serve as well-known examples of taproots. We have a taproot to discuss for this week’s Mystery Plant, and it is a pretty easy one to figure out, I think.

These are taproots from a plant that is a species in the mustard family, and native to eastern Europe, we think. It has been growing in gardens since antiquity for its perceived medicinal properties, and as well for its very real and distinctive, strong flavor.

Being a member of the mustard family, it produces flowers with four petals (white in this case), and a smallish seed pod with several seeds. This family is also known for its biochemistry, particularly in its production of mustard oil. When the tissues of such a plant are damaged, as by an insect predator, mustard oil is quickly produced as a way of deterring further herbivory. This chemistry is what gives most plants in the mustard family a sort of peppery, sharp flavor. The entire plant would be able to produce such a flavor, and with our Mystery Plant, it is the taproots which are especially good for this — and they really can pack quite a punch.

But like I said, the mustard oil flavor is produced only after the tissues are wounded in some way. This is why, long ago, people realized that the grated roots rendered a truly memorable eye- and sinus-opening explosion of grown-up flavor. Indeed, enjoying the freshly sliced or grated root of this plant is something of an acquired taste, but once you have that ability, what a wonderful condiment it is.

The bark-like exterior of a root is generally peeled and then finely grated. Try this in your kitchen, and you will quickly appreciate the potent scent. The grated root is to be used raw or mixed variously with something like vinegar or sour cream.

We have a jar of the vinegar-based preparation right now in our refrigerator, and it makes a wonderful addition to a turkey sandwich, or a dinner of roast beef. There is a Polish version that I’ve had, one including a good bit of fermented red beets (also a taproot), bright red in the jar, and a traditional addition to the Easter dinner.

Such taproots are available in grocery stores in well-stocked produce sections. If you are feeling adventurous and bring one home, remember that the strongest flavor comes from the freshest material, so only grate as much as you need. Hey, I’m not much of a cook, but it makes sense to me.

Answer: “Horseradish,” Armoracia rusticana.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

0 comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best cleaning kit for your glass-topped stove
Home & Garden

The best cleaning kit for your glass-topped stove

Glass-topped stoves have a modern, streamlined look, and have a reputation for being easy to clean. While a simple wipe down with all purpose cleaner will keep your stove top free of crumbs, keeping your glass-topped stove showroom shiny isn’t quite as simple. Small drips from saucepans stand out, and water stains can quickly become burned and baked in.

+2
Homeowner concerned basement remodel occurred without permits
Home & Garden

Homeowner concerned basement remodel occurred without permits

  • Updated

Q: We remodeled our basement about 10 years ago and used a company that is still in business. It doesn’t seem like they obtained any permits for the work in our basement. We still own the home and plan to be here for some time to come. Do we have to report this to the local housing department and what should we do about our home improvements?

For your plants' sake, go easy on the salt
Home & Garden

For your plants' sake, go easy on the salt

If you’re planning some plantings along the road, driveway or walkway, choose from plants that tolerate salt. Besides plants native to seashores, other salt-tolerant trees and shrubs include silver maple, horse chestnut, honey and black locusts, poplar, junipers, mock orange, lilac, larch and Colorado blue spruce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert