Mystery Plant: From graffiti to foliage to nuts, this tree built a fan base

It’s my favorite tree. Has to be.

Everything about it is interesting, and all its parts are attractive. I first learned about this tree when I was a tiny undergraduate student, in my first botany class.

Our field trip was to the wild and mysterious Congaree Swamp, now Congaree National Park, where this tree is common along the bluffs that border the floodplain. There we learned that it is sometimes called “initial tree” — a reference to the practice of carving one’s initials into the bark, which is very smooth.

Coming upon one of these trees in deep woods can be a sort of historic experience in a sense, especially if old initials, dates — and short messages — can be read from the bark. Sometimes, on really old trees, the trunk will bear testimony to a long-forgotten message. Of course, depending on the age of the tree, and the engraving (and spelling) skill of the carver, the written testimonies may or may not be easy to read.