Mystery Plant: Fragrant but invasive, this plant gets out of control

“Bad plant, bad!”

Now, it’s not a very good idea to speak out loud to shrubbery, unless you are sure that nobody can hear you. But that is about the most appropriate thing you could say to this gorgeous plant, which has seduced many of us into growing it for its great ornamental value, and for its usefulness as a source of wildlife food.

This is an introduced shrub, yet another species taken out of eastern Asia, and now out of control over here. It may grow to be 15 feet tall, and it can be very bushy. It was intentionally introduced into North America many years ago, and has now spread throughout the eastern U.S. and Canada and continues its aggressive march into the western states.

This is an evergreen shrub, keeping all its leaves in the winter. The foliage is quite handsome, the leaf blades football- or egg-shaped, shiny and glittering on the lower surface, where equipped with thousands of tiny silvery scales, these forming a dense layer. (We say that such a scaly surface is “lepidote,” like a butterfly’s wing.)

Flowers are produced in the late summer and autumn on twigs in little axillary clusters, or umbels. Each flower presents us with four fused sepals, forming a pale yellow tube, flaring into four lobes at the tip. (There aren’t any petals.) Four tiny stamens are inside, along with the pistil. The flowers are quite fragrant. Following the blossoms, green ovaries develop which swell and slowly ripen into the spring. When mature, they will be sort of silvery-tan, and speckled.

The good news: Rapidly growing shrub in cultivation (good for bird nests and shelter for wildlife); fragrant flowers; lots of fruits that critters like to eat.

The bad news: Rapidly growing shrub (usually dangerously thorny), spreading like crazy, after the critters eat up the fruits, and taking over the woods.

Friends, despite the good intentions involved in bringing this pretty shrub to our shores, it was indeed a mistake. The shrubs are nearly uncontrollable in a number of outdoor settings, especially in the Southeast. It can only be successful at the expense of less “pushy” native species, and these native usually get crowded out, eventually disappearing. Unfortunately, people are still planting this pest for its ornamental value, as well as for its heavy fruit production, the fruits eaten by various wildlife species. The problem is that this species — and its close relatives — is easily spread by seeds, after they are eaten and moved elsewhere by a bird (or whatever), and so uncontrolled “secondary” introductions take place, over and over. Once a forest ecosystem is infested with this plant, it is difficult and expensive to control it — or eradicate it.

There are so many other native shrubs that are not nearly as invasive as this one. If you are looking for a flowering shrub with both fragrance and wildlife value, consider talking it over with the friendly botanists at your local Herbarium, or with your favorite Extension agent, or perhaps with the staff at a native-plants nursery. But don’t use this plant.

Answer: “Russian olive,” “Thorny olive,” Elaeagnus pungens.