Mystery Plant: Early-fall charmer has stormy name, but gentle presence

Many of these various amaryllids come up from bulbs or rhizomes, and these underground parts can be quite massive, especially on older plants. If you ever do need to dig and relocate such a plant, take great care, as you won’t want to injure the underground parts.

Our Mystery Plant has leaves which are dark and green, strap-shaped, and rather inconspicuous: they appear during the summer, without any flowers to see. Because of this, the leaves are probably often mowed over, which is not good for the plant.

Late in the summer, the leaves wither up and go away — and then the plants bloom. Each plant will produce a single leafless, flowering stalk (called a scape, just as you see with a daffodil or amaryllis), with eight to 10 brilliant red or orange flowers clustered at the top; some people mistakenly believe that there is one big flower at the top. The flowers are quite spidery, with narrow sepals and petals, and equipped with impressively elongated, colorful stamens. Blooming usually doesn't take place until the first hint of coolness in the early autumn, or after rains. For this reason, this plant has been associated with hurricanes.

We haven’t much rain where I live in the past few weeks, but I’ve seen a few of these early autumnal show-offs blooming like crazy. Have you seen our Mystery Plant in bloom anywhere?

Answer: "Hurricane lily,” Lycoris radiata.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.