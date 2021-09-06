Mystery Plant: Common wildflower has uncommon qualities

If you pick one of these ghostly plants in the forest, it soon will turn black. Of course, picking wildflowers is never a good idea, due to diminution of population size, and habitat loss. Rather than picking them, consider photography as a good way of taking them home with you.

There are only non-functional, scale-like leaves up and down the stem, which may be up to 10 inches tall or so. At the top of each stem is a single flower, and despite the weird nature of this species, its flowers are rather straightforward, bearing 10 or so stamens and a single pistil within. The flower itself, though, droops when young, and so the entire plant looks a bit like a dropped pipe, standing on end.

Following pollination, the flower develops a capsule, and during this process, erects itself until it is sticking straight up. (The species name, which means “once-turning,” alludes to this peculiar movement.) The capsule will contain a good many small seeds. As the winter comes on, and the tops of the plants dry out, they turn black, and remain that way until falling apart. As you might expect, this bizarre little thing has enjoyed a reputation as a medicinal plant, even featuring some magic qualities. Especially on a moonlit night, with a hoot owl nearby.