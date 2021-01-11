Mystery Plant: Cherished American street tree boasts attractive leaves and bark

“When clouds appear, wise men put on their cloaks;

When great leaves fall, the winter is at hand.”

Shakespeare, “Richard III,” II, 3.

Can we talk about leaves?

Your botany professor probably waxed on and on about leaves, and how important they are for plants. He or she would have explained that leaves, as we commonly know them, evolved as highly modified, flattened stems containing plenty of vascular tissue that is continuous with the interior of the branch upon which they are seated.

Leaves have quite a number of functions, depending on the species involved — and the most important function, all around, is that of photosynthesis. Don’t worry: we aren’t going to get into the details of this complex set of physiological pathways. But it’s important to know that the process of producing carbohydrates, and oxygen as a by-product, takes place in leaves, at least with land plants. (Plenty of photosynthesis takes place in the oceans, of course, as a result of photosynthesis in algae. In fact, most of the oxygen that is present in the atmosphere comes actually from marine algae. And, all of the oxygen that we breathe comes from photosynthesis. Hooray for plants.)