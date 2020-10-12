Mystery Plant: Brain power evident in showy flower and durable wood

Just in time for Halloween, something spooky: it’s a brain.

I showed this picture to someone who remarked that it might be my brain — and that, after all, a botanist’s brain should be green. That may be true, but I was sort of hoping that my brain might be a couple of sizes larger than this thing.

Here we have what is botanically known as a “multiple” fruit. It’s the result of many, many tiny female flowers jammed together into a cluster. After pollination, the flowers swell, and as their ovaries grow, all of them coalesce into this massive structure, which sometimes can be the size of a large orange, or even a grapefruit. Each of the tiny ovaries inside produces a single seed.

The fresh, ripe fruit is quite solid, usually an attractive yellow color, and filled with plenty of sticky white latex. Don’t even think about eating one of these things. (On the other hand, squirrels seem to have no difficulty in chewing through the pulp. Although we humans find it inedible, it comes from a plant that is related to the very edible breadfruit of “Mutiny on the Bounty” fame.)

There has been some thought that the fresh fruits, scattered under your kitchen sink, will keep all the roaches out of your house. Yet another urban myth.