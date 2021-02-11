Mystery Plant: Birds love the fruits, but humans prefer blooms' fragrance

Flowers are produced in short racemes, found in the axils of the leaves. The flowers each bear five tiny white petals, plus stamens and a pistil.

The flowers are fragrant, and the trees are rather attractive, I think, while blooming. (At this time of year, the flowers are mostly still in tight bud.)

Following the blooms, green one-seeded fruits begin to develop. As they mature, the skin ultimately turns a rather glossy black, and they too are attractive. The seed inside the fruit eventually swells to the point that it occupies most of the interior, with just a thin layer of soft tissue between the seed (or "pit") and the skin. You will remember that this sort of fruit is classified as a “drupe”; cherries, plums, peaches, almonds — they’re all drupes. Of course, on my class field trips, I used to taste the flesh of the fruits, much delighting the students when I make a face and then spit it all out. (The fruits taste terrible.)

On the other hand, various birds, especially robins and cedar waxwings, seem to love eating these fruits, in the late winter — as in now. I'm not sure if the seeds must go through a bird in order to sprout, but my backyard is covered with seedlings of this tree each spring. And, all the birds in my neighborhood that are eating these things then fly over to adorn my car with a kind of ornithological augmentation. What a mess.

Answer: “Cherry laurel," "Laurel cherry," Prunus caroliniana.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A.C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. As a public service, the herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit herbarium.biol.sc.edu or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.