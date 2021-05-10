Mystery Plant: Behind its beauty is a prickly, invasive nuisance

Most thistles are also known for spininess, and believe me, this species is true on that mark as well. Sharp, needle-like spines adorn the leaf lobes, margins and bases, and the leaf-like wings going up and down the stem. Toward the base of the plant these spiny wings are quite broad and grabbing onto just about any part of a big plant, without gloves on, will be a painful experience. The flower heads are spiny, too — each one of those bracts terminating in a stiff point. Ouch.

All of this spininess might not be so bad if the plants occurred separately, one at a time. But oh, no. This species can grow to be 6’ tall or so, forming truly dense patches, if it gets the chance, and easily crowding out all the other vegetation. So many flowering heads producing so many ripe achenes — it’s a setting of botanical horror.

So, I think that you will agree with me that this is a charming plant in an aesthetic sense: the blooming heads are very attractive, and they do attract butterflies and goldfinches, which is nice. But the downside of this species can’t be understated. It is a total nuisance, an alien imported into North America from Europe in the 19th century, and by now spread into nearly every state of the union (not reported from Florida yet). Getting rid of it is expensive, and is no easy matter.

Answer: “Nodding thistle,” Carduus nutans.

