Mystery Plant: Behind all those thorns is a fruit adored by wildlife

The point (pun intended) of all this is that roses, despite their famous stickeriness, do not bear thorns. They bear prickles. Not thorns. I know, I know — it seems a small matter, except for a botanist.

Our Mystery Plant produces plenty of long, sharp thorns. It’s a member of the rose family, actually, but not too closely related to roses themselves.

This plant is native to Taiwan, and is very popular now in cultivation, along with several closely related species. It sometimes attains the stature of a small tree, and is often grown as a hedge. The leaves are deep green, sort of strap-shaped, sometimes notched at the tip. The plants are partially evergreen, as they tend to hold on to a lot of their foliage throughout the winter, at least in the South.