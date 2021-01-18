Mystery Plant: Beautiful, magical and edible, this aquatic bloom has many uses

Who would have thought that such a mud-loving plant could produce something so interesting?

The chopsticks give a clue that this is edible. These circular things are the dried cross-sections of the rhizomes of our Mystery Plant. These wheel-looking morsels are full of starch and can be purchased either dried or canned. We had some the other day: the dried form. Once they are rehydrated, they are pliable and soft, and they lend themselves beautifully to a savory stir-fry. Add some other veggies and maybe chicken or tofu, lots of black pepper and some soy sauce. And maybe a chopped jalapeño. Top it off with toasted sesame seeds or slivered almonds. Yummy.

Of course, we already know that a “rhizome” is an underground stem, usually horizontal. Rhizomes are good at producing new plants, when the situations present themselves, because rhizomes bear plenty of buds, just like aerial stems do. Most of the time, rhizomes are more or less solid, but in this case, the rhizome is equipped with extensive, hollow air canals. And what kind of plant might benefit from air-canal-filled rhizomes? Why, an aquatic plant, of course. And our Mystery Plant is indeed an aquatic species.