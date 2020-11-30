Mystery Plant: As the landscape settles down, gossamer seeds take flight

This is a twining vine, native to the Southeast, found commonly in woods and thickets from Virginia to Mississippi, and through much of Florida. This species has about 100 close relatives in the same genus, most of which are tropical. Ours has handsome, dark green leaves, which tend to be roundish and valentine-shaped. Two leaves occur at each node, and that’s where the small flowers will be found. The blossoms open up in the summer, in clusters at the nodes. Each of the five petals will be sort of purplish-brown, often with a green blotch.

But it’s the follicle that really stands out. It begins smooth and green, and during the summer, develops several prominent, raised angular ridges running the fruit’s length. As it ages, the fruit slowly changes from green to tan, about the same time that the vine starts to wither. At maturity, the dry follicles are about 5 inches long. I have several of these vines in my back yard now, and they are really putting on a show. The pods slowly split open, seeming to close up again when it’s rainy or damp. On a dry day, the seeds start to emerge and fall, and these produce the final touch to a magical show.