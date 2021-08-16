Mystery Plant: Acanthus reminds us that new discoveries are made all the time

I hope that you have at some time visited our nation’s capital, and that you would have seen the Supreme Court building. It truly is a magnificent structure, and it has a serious history all on its own, both politically and structurally.

For instance, on the west side (the one you usually see on the news), there are a number of tall columns, these fitting into the Corinthian column style. Corinthian columns are typically topped by a series of carved leaves (look closely, I’m not making this up). The leaves are those of the acanthus plant, which is characteristic of natural landscapes in much of the Mediterranean. The Greeks were especially fond of the leaves of this plant, and it is they who invented this classic and majestic decorative style.

In addition to handsome leaves, the acanthus plant also has beautiful flowers on a tall spike. The corolla of each flower is tubular, prominently two-lobed, with a colorful upper lip and a lower white lip. The garden acanthus is easy to grow; it is occasionally seen in yards here in my neighborhood. Acanthus belongs to its “own” family — that is, the Acanthaceae, in botanical-ese.

Now the reason I am telling you about acanthus is that this week’s Mystery Plant is a Southeastern native species that we place in the acanthus family.