Mystery Plant: A seedy spheroid that explodes with tart-sweet flavor

We botanists are very picky when it comes to adjectives, and it’s because we like to make descriptions as accurate as possible.

For instance, here’s something that is round, basically, with some funny stuff at one end, and so some people might want to say that it is “spherical,” as in shaped like a sphere. But we phytological nitpickers like to point out that it isn’t perfectly round, and may contain various imperfections of indentations, unlike a true sphere. So, the term “spheroidal” comes into play. Thank, you dear reader, for continuing to read.

It is a fruit, of course, about the size of a softball, and covered with a smooth, leathery, orange-red skin. Botanists refer to this fruit as a kind of berry, and it is tightly filled with seeds — maybe a couple hundred or so. Each seed will be packed into a number of white, pithy chambers and, at maturity, each seed will be enclosed in a ruby-red, juice-filled outer layer. The juice is deliciously sweet and sour, and filled with vitamins. Ripe seeds are often eaten as a delicacy. It’s a bit of a chore to chew off the delicious, outer juicy layer…but some connoisseurs just chew up the whole thing, seed and all. Otherwise, you can find its juice bottled in just about all grocery stores. And, of course, there is sweet, syrupy grenadine, which is derived from the juice.