Mystery Plant: A magnificent species paid the price for pitch

Even before British colonization of the Southeast this species was recognized as an outstanding source of resin, perfect for processing into a variety of products, most commonly what we refer to as “naval stores.” In the early 1700s, the British, eager to make use of such a resource for its powerful navy, improved on the collection of resin and subsequently developed a tremendous operation for extracting it.

As you might imagine, draining a 100-foot pine of its sap leaves it in a severely weakened situation, and indeed killed millions of trees. Not only that, but the process of making turpentine was catching on. Perhaps you’ve seen historic images of tens of thousands of barrels of pitch or turpentine lined up on the docks of Wilmington, Georgetown, or Savannah, ready to be shipped out — each barrel probably representing the life of one tree. This sobering story, then, marks one of the great successes in exploiting a single species to the point that the local landscape was forever changed.