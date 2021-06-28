Making mistakes? You'll grow as a gardener

Admittedly, some green thumbs are way ahead. The best gardens tend to be created by obsessive perfectionists. This is because they are intensively planted, and the layers present themselves in both space and time. The owners tend to be torn between a deep sense of pride and a constant vexation. The visitor delights in the garden, while the ace gardener cannot sit still.

I am more of a plodder, believing that if I keep at it — planting, sowing, grooming, weeding — that wonderful effects will present themselves, as long as the framework of the garden has been created first.

Failures are par for the course; additions struggle or die, plants that seemed happy for years decline, the rabbits arrive. With each passing growing season, you figure things out. Pansies planted in April will soon grow faint from the approaching heat. Pansies planted in September will last to the end of the year — and perhaps to the following spring.

A mophead hydrangea is at risk from spring frosts; an Annabelle hydrangea is not. A shrub that has outgrown its space can be chopped back or moved. Fava beans planted in October will do better in hot regions such as ours than those sown in March.