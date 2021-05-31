Hoping to attract pollinators? Native plants pack a picnic

If you’d heard about the challenges facing bee populations these days, you’ve probably been tempted to offer them some food and shelter by buying a couple of packages of seeds and scattering them in the back of your yard.

But before you start ripping open those envelopes, keep in mind that of about 4,000 species of wild native bees in North America, about 60% are “pollen specialists.” Pollen specialist bees can gather pollen only from specific plants.

“Some wildlife can only survive if these plants are in the landscape,” said Mary Phillips, director of Garden for Wildlife. She points to milkweed as an example many people will remember hearing is “the only plant the monarch butterfly can lay its eggs on.”

The easiest way to make sure local bees get the specific pollens they need is to be sure you’re adding native plants to your garden or yard, Phillips said. What some landowners regard as weeds actually are food sources that can draw valuable pollinators to the neighborhood.