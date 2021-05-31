Hoping to attract pollinators? Native plants pack a picnic

If you’d heard about the challenges facing bee populations these days, you’ve probably been tempted to offer them some food and shelter by buying a couple of packages of seeds and scattering them in the back of your yard.
But before you start ripping open those envelopes, keep in mind that of about 4,000 species of wild native bees in North America, about 60% are “pollen specialists.” Pollen specialist bees can gather pollen only from specific plants.
“Some wildlife can only survive if these plants are in the landscape,” said Mary Phillips, director of Garden for Wildlife. She points to milkweed as an example many people will remember hearing is “the only plant the monarch butterfly can lay its eggs on.”
The easiest way to make sure local bees get the specific pollens they need is to be sure you’re adding native plants to your garden or yard, Phillips said. What some landowners regard as weeds actually are food sources that can draw valuable pollinators to the neighborhood.
Folks who balk at the idea of unkempt-looking wild plants ruining a manicured lawn may not realize that a bit of structure and a plan can yield a pollinator garden that can appeal to butterflies, bees, birds, bats and other valuable visitors without spoiling the smooth expanse of green they’ve toiled to maintain. It doesn’t hurt that many of the plants butterflies love are beautiful; they can add vivid colors and eye-catching textures to your garden.
Phillips said a simple, successful pollinator garden can begin with border plants close to the ground that help define and frame a collection of medium-height and taller plants.
“I use coreopsis a lot,” she said. “You cluster that along an edge or border, and it provides a really nice frame for a bed.”
To make succeeding with native plants easier, Garden for Wildlife is offering new collections of that are customized to thrive in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and parts of the Midwest. Phillips said the sets take the guesswork out of choosing plants that will succeed.
Its Monarch Munchables collection, tailored to plant in locations that get full sun, will appeal to multiple species of butterflies and bees and most backyard birds for three seasons. The six-pack starter set includes beard tongue foxgloves, orange butterfly weeds and smooth blue asters; the 12-pack “mighty mix” offers orange butterfly weeds, lanceleaf coreopsis plants, smooth blue asters and stiff-leaf goldenrods.
The Pollinator Power set suits garden spots with partial shade. The starter set includes wild geranium, big-leafed aster and great blue lobelia; the 12-pack version has wild geranium and great blue lobelia and adds beard tongue foxglove and black-eyed Susan.
“You’re not just getting a plant, or a couple of plants,” Phillips said. “You’re getting a garden.” The sets also come with design templates and monthly tips to make the process easier, plus access to an online community of other gardeners.
The sets offer a structured starting point for a garden of native perennials, but don’t be surprised if you’re inspired to add some more next year. Phillips said a yellow variety of coreopsis comes in the Monarch Munchables collection, but bright oranges and other vibrant colors are readily available at garden centers and other outlets.
When the COVID-19 pandemic kept people closer to home last spring and summer, many people across the country discovered gardening for the first time. Those who planted gardens with hopes of luring pollinators and wildlife to their yards with perennials often were pleasantly surprised to see creatures arrive within a single growing season, Phillips said.
“It really is wonderful, because [perennials] do grow in a season, and they will return next year with even more blooms,” she said.
Finding early success with native plants encouraged many of last year’s beginners to expand their gardens this year and add new plants. And the excitement of seeing wildlife appear so quickly has encouraged many gardeners to seek certified wildlife habitat designations for their gardens, Phillips said.
There are 14 certified wildlife habitats in Central Virginia, out of about 12,000 across Virginia, Phillips said. Garden for Wildlife has a goal of seeing 500,000 by 2025.
To learn more about gardening choices to help wildlife and pollinators, or to order the Native Plant Collections, which range from $118 to $68, go to gardenforwildlife.org.