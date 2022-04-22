Historic Garden Week explores grandeur of Albemarle, Orange sites

Historic Garden Week events will take place in Albemarle County and Orange County from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Brown’s Cove in Albemarle County will be part of Historic Garden Week for the first time. Included on the self-guided driving tour will be Mount Fair Farm, Brightberry and Walnut Level at Innisfree Village. Turkey Ridge, the modern home of one of Innisfree’s founders, also will be open. Tickets, $60, will be sold online and in advance only at vagardenweek.org.

Tours of Morven, a circa-1820 Albemarle County estate that welcomed visitors to the very first Historic Garden Week in Virginia in 1929, will be offered Saturday. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Morven with cash or checks only.

Rain or wet conditions will cancel the Morven tour. To verify weather conditions, call (434) 296-4695 only after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Orange County’s offering is a gardens-only tour presented by the Dolley Madison Garden Club that includes Tre Sorelle, Greenway, Windrock and the Annie duPont Garden and the Garden at Bassett House at James Madison’s Montpelier.

The Garden at Bassett House will be open only from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Orange County sites are $40, $30 in advance at vagardenweek.org.

To learn more and plan your visits, go to vagardenweek.org.