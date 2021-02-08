Having Philadelphia Flower Show outdoors makes sense

A part of the show will be under canvas, but most of it will be beneath the broad, sunny heavens of a Philadelphia in late spring. The outdoor setting and a limit to ticket sales will allow the safe spacing of participants and visitors, said Sam Lemheney, the society’s chief of shows and events.

The show’s origins date to 1829, but this is the first time it has been held outdoors, and it will expand to occupy 15 acres. This seems like a radical shift for the tradition-bound society, but it is a welcome one. Here, perhaps, is a golden opportunity to cast off some of the dated aspects of the flower show and to reinvent it with an eye to the future.

Last year’s show was held just under the pandemic wire: Initial U.S. shutdowns occurred less than a week after it closed.

The convention center show has two things going for it: It’s held in late winter, when people are most in need of a taste of spring, and the center provides the infrastructure that a large event needs, including a transportation hub, spaces for different events, restrooms, places to eat and protection from the weather.