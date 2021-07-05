Hardy, tropical and magical: A guide to waterlilies

I was drawn also to one named Comanche, with its compact and luxuriant peachy bloom.

One disadvantage with the hardy waterlily is that its flowers open around 9 a.m. and close around 5 p.m. For those not at home during the day, this is a frustrating cycle. If you were working from home during the pandemic, perhaps you can justify continuing to do so on the basis of growing and enjoying hardy waterlilies. What employer would not understand this vital need?

If not, you can turn to tropical waterlilies, which come in day-blooming and night-blooming varieties. Even the day-bloomers remain open until after 7 p.m. The night-bloomers open in the late afternoon and close up around 11 a.m. the next day.

In the home garden, Jennings said, “I would always include at least one day-bloomer and one night-bloomer, so you can have blooms around-the-clock.” That way, he said, you could greet a waterlily in the morning with your coffee and salute one in the evening with a glass of wine. He adds that a white-flowering night-bloomer will pierce the darkness without any need for illumination. What an enchanting sight beneath a full moon, methinks.